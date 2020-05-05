Capital Development Authority earns revenue of Rs. 18. 804 during month of March

Building Control Directorate of Capital Development Authority (CDA) has collected revenue amounting to Rs.18.804 millions during the month of March 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Building Control Directorate of Capital Development Authority (CDA) has collected revenue amounting to Rs.18.804 millions during the month of March 2020.

The revenue has been collected on account of approvals of building plans, issuance of completion certificates,� NOCs, commercial charges and other heads including fines on account of non-conforming use.

During the month of march section-II of building control Directorate issued eight (08) completion certificates, five (05) building plans and NOCs and generated funds amounting to Rs. 13.1 million. Similarly, building section-I of Building Control Directorate approved 16 building plans, issued 14 completion certificates and also finalized 48 cases including NOCs, Commercial charges and others and generated revenue amounting to RS.

1.98 million.

Similarly, section-III of Building Control Directorate during the month March issued completion certificates of 11 residential premises and one completion certificate of commercial building. Similarly, 54 NOCs of residential areas, and six NOCs of commercial areas were also issued in addition to finalization of other such cases and generated revenue amounting to Rs. 3.69 million.

As result of steps taken by the authority for ensuring financial discipline and financially strengthening the authority, revenue is increasing gradually. Instructions have been issued for ensuring strict financial discipline so that authority could be made financially stable.