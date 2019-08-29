Capital Development Authority ensuring implementation of building laws

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) was ensuring implementation of building by-laws not only in the sectorial area but also in housing societies falling in capital's territorial limits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :The Capital Development Authority CDA ) was ensuring implementation of building by-laws not only in the sectorial area but also in housing societies falling in capital's territorial limits.

In this connection, Building Control Section II (BCS-II) Directorate of the authority has been directed to carry out inspection of private housing societies for implementation of building by-laws, said a press release.

In line with instructions of CDA management, BCS-II Directorate was conducting inspection of different housing societies, on daily basis, to ensure implementation of building by-laws.

In this connection, inspection of four (04) housing societies including, Jammu Kashmir Cooperative Housing Society, Cabinet Division Housing Society, Margalla View Housing Society and Multi Professional B-17 housing societies has been carried out.

Notices were served to the violators while management of the housing societies was directed to ensure implementation of building by-laws and provision of civic amenities to the residents.

Furthermore, the managements of the societies have also been instructed that the areas reserved for amenities in the societies plan should not be utilized for commercial or any other purposes and strict action would be taken to eradicate such violations.

The societies have also been directed to ensure provision of missing facilities so that residents could be facilitated.

Moreover, it has been also directed that non-conforming use of premises would not be tolerated and strict action under Islamabad Zoning and Building Regulations 2005 would be taken. Managements of housing societies have also been directed to install Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) to treat sewerage of these societies so that contamination of the natural streams could be averted.

The purpose of this exercise is to implement the building by-laws in the housing societies so that the symmetry could be brought in the building and construction pattern which can be witnessed in sectorial area of the city.