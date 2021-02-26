UrduPoint.com
Capital Development Authority Establishes Permanent Pickets

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 09:16 PM

The administration of Capital Development Authority (CDA) has established permanent pickets at Saidpur, Margala hills, Shah Allah Dita, Chontra, Bari Imam, and other areas to protect government's land from land grabbers

More than 10 teams have been devised to put an end on encroachments and illegal constructions. These teams will submit reports to CDA's administration on daily basis.

According to detail, CDA is taking actions against encroachments and illegal construction for couple of months. However, the land grabbers repeat the same practices after the operations of CDA. This time, CDA has devised special teams to look after the government's land at various sites to ensure that no one can encroachment or illegal constructions.

These teams will do their duties in two shifts without any off.

They will submit reports to the department of enforcement regularly.

On the basis of these reports, CDA will take action against encroachments and illegal constructions. CDA has directed these teams to demolish the illegal constructions and encroachments on spot and should capture the construction material. Letters have been written to district administration and police to promptly take action on the reports received from these special teams.

