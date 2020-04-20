Capital Development Authority for conclusion of pending inquiries in 2 weeks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) Monday directed all the inquiry officers for the conclusion of pending inquires within two weeks.

It was observed in a meeting held here at the CDA Headquarters that complicated inquiries related master were being completed but routine inquires were taking too much time.

The Human Resource Development Directorate of CDA had issued instructions that the inquiry officers failing to submit inquiry reports within next fifteen days would be subjected to disciplinary proceeding and the next step would be stoppage of pay.

The show cause notices had already been issued on the matter.