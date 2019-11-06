Capital Development Authority imposes penalties upon 2 officers

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) : Capital Development Authority CDA ) has imposed penalties upon two officers found guilty and charges were established upon them in the light of findings of the inquiries committees.

Human Resources Directorate has issued orders in accordance with relevant clauses of CDA Employees Service Regulation, 1992 and after the approval of competent authorities.

In this connection, an inquiry conducted against Nasir Qurban the then Accounts / Audit Officer Lands payment has been finalized.

According to the findings of the inquiry, allegations on the part accused officers were established and it was recommended by the inquiry committee to impose penalty of withholding of one increment for period of two years.

Moreover, ban has been also imposed for his future posting in Land and Rehabilitation Directorate.

Similarly, an inquiry conducted against Mr. Saeed Qureshi the then Accounts / Audit officer Lands payment has been finalized. According to the findings of the inquiry, allegations on the part of accused officers were established and it was recommended by the inquiry committee to impose penalty of withholding of three increments for period of three years.

Moreover, his promotion has been also withheld for the period of three years in addition to imposition of ban upon his future posting in Land and Rehabilitation Directorate.