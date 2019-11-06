UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capital Development Authority Imposes Penalties Upon 2 Officers

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 08:43 PM

Capital Development Authority imposes penalties upon 2 officers

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has imposed penalties upon two officers found guilty and charges were established upon them in the light of findings of the inquiries committees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has imposed penalties upon two officers found guilty and charges were established upon them in the light of findings of the inquiries committees.

Human Resources Directorate has issued orders in accordance with relevant clauses of CDA Employees Service Regulation, 1992 and after the approval of competent authorities.

In this connection, an inquiry conducted against Nasir Qurban the then Accounts / Audit Officer Lands payment has been finalized.

According to the findings of the inquiry, allegations on the part accused officers were established and it was recommended by the inquiry committee to impose penalty of withholding of one increment for period of two years.

Moreover, ban has been also imposed for his future posting in Land and Rehabilitation Directorate.

Similarly, an inquiry conducted against Mr. Saeed Qureshi the then Accounts / Audit officer Lands payment has been finalized. According to the findings of the inquiry, allegations on the part of accused officers were established and it was recommended by the inquiry committee to impose penalty of withholding of three increments for period of three years.

Moreover, his promotion has been also withheld for the period of three years in addition to imposition of ban upon his future posting in Land and Rehabilitation Directorate.

Related Topics

Nasir Capital Development Authority

Recent Stories

Southern Punjab strengthen stranglehold on Balochi ..

2 minutes ago

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Second XI: Taimur scores centu ..

6 minutes ago

Central Punjab poised for victory in Faisalabad

9 minutes ago

Thar Foundation focuses on Vulture Conservation in ..

14 minutes ago

President issues law establishing Abu Dhabi Resear ..

15 minutes ago

Obaid Humaid Al Tayer meets Indonesian Minister of ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.