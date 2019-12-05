Capital Development Authority lacking technical posts

(@FahadShabbir)

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is currently lacking technical posts

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th December, 2019) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is currently lacking technical posts. The inner sources have disclosed number of department officers and employees have been sighted to their blue-eyed posts through change cadre.

An important technical post for earth erosion and protection had been created. It revealed that officials have overlooked the directions of its own board and changed important technical posts.