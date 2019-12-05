UrduPoint.com
Capital Development Authority Lacking Technical Posts

Thu 05th December 2019

Capital Development Authority lacking technical posts

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is currently lacking technical posts

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th December, 2019) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is currently lacking technical posts.The inner sources have disclosed number of department officers and employees have been sighted to their blue-eyed posts through change cadre.

An important technical post for earth erosion and protection had been created.It revealed that officials have overlooked the directions of its own board and changed important technical posts. Now several technical posts that announced earlier now pot in cold shortage.

