UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capital Development Authority Launches Massive Campaign Against Violators Of Building By-laws, Zoning Regulations

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 07:49 PM

Capital Development Authority launches massive campaign against violators of building by-laws, zoning regulations

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has launched a massive campaign against violators of building by-laws and zoning regulations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has launched a massive campaign against violators of building by-laws and zoning regulations.

The operations are simultaneously being conducted in all Zone-II, Zone-IV and Zone-V and other areas of the city and during the first two days 64 commercial buildings have been sealed.

In line with the instructions of the authority both Building Control Directorate �I and Building Control Directorate �II has started operations in their respective domains. In this connection, four teams were constituted to achieve the desired results. Moreover, these operations are being lead by Assistant Commissioners of respective areas.

During this drive, the premises which have been de-sealed without any permission are being specifically targeted while action against all unapproved projects across the board is being ensured.

BCS-I Directorate while conducting operation sealed six under-construction buildings in Bani Gala Zone IV sub Zone-B and 12 buildings in H-13 on Tuesday while 16 commercial premises in Zone-V have been sealed on Wednesday in violation of Zoning Regulations.

Teams of BCS-II while conducting operations in Zone �II sealed seven commercial buildings in Roshan Pakistan Housing Society D-7 and E-16 on Tuesday while 15 premises were sealed in Multi Professional Housing Society B-17 on violation of building by-laws on Wednesday.

During the first day of operation few elements tried to halt the operation however, Islamabad Police arrested three persons on interfering in official business. Similarly, seven commercial buildings in Soan Garden Society Zone V were also sealed on Tuesday and two miscreants who tried to stop the operation were arrested on interring in official business.

The operation is continuation of the efforts of the authority aimed to ensure implementation of building by-laws and curtail haphazard constructions in the outskirts of the city particularly in the housing societies falling in territorial limits of Islamabad.

It is worth mentioning here that earlier CDA has given sufficient time to housing societies, individual builders and others for obtaining approval of their building plans from the authority and address violations on their own and to follow the building and zoning regulations in true letter and spirit.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Police Business Bani Lead Capital Development Authority All From Housing

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed visits &#039;Furusiyya Exhibiti ..

5 minutes ago

UAE calls for prioritising education for all

20 minutes ago

UAE Golden Jubilee Committee holds first meeting

20 minutes ago

At six, Russian snowboarding prodigy is flying hig ..

1 minute ago

Sri Lanka says will not honour UN pledge on war pr ..

1 minute ago

Dortmund have psychological edge over PSG - Watzke ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.