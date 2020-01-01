UrduPoint.com
Capital Development Authority, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad Fail To Initiate Any Developmental Project In 2019

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 09:49 PM

Capital Development Authority, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad fail to initiate any developmental project in 2019

Months long cold war between Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) continued during 2019 as both the departments failed to carry out any developmental plan of federal Capital

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st January, 2020) Months long cold war between Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) continued during 2019 as both the departments failed to carry out any developmental plan of federal Capital.The inner sources have revealed that both CDA and MCI were facing financial and administration hurdles and inner war of getting powers carried out throughout the 2019.Sources stated that departments have also faced unrest on the issue of funding as the officers of both institutions scuffled with each other funding issue.

Both CDA and MCI have failed to initiate any major developmental work in the year 2019.The MCI headed by the Mayor of Islamabad was established under the Local Government Act in result of direct elections in capital city.

Later, a number of directorates previously controlled by CDA were either fully or partially devolved to MCI in 2015.

Since formation of new government, there is a cold war between both the organisations over the use of authority i.e. transfer/postings and disciplinary actions.The inner sources have number of cases of CDA Land and estate department; BCS are pending in Federal Investigation Agency FIA, NAB.

It was worth mentioned here that according to the initial understanding between the CDA, ICT and the metropolitan corporation, 23 CDA departments and three of the ICT administration were to be fully devolved to the corporation.

