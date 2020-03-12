Capital Development Authority prepares PC-Is of six mega projects,seeks funds from Interior Ministry

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sought funds from the Ministry of Interior (MoI) under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for six mega projects to expand the road infrastructure in the Federal capital for catering its future traffic needs

The CDA's Planning and Engineering Wing prepared the PC-1s of the six projects, including five interchanges, on the instructions of the Federal Government in December last year, and after their technical assessments in terms of technicality and financial, environmental and other aspects, and approval form its technical committee, submitted the same to the MoI, a CDA press release on Thursday said.

The projects on completion would help address present traffic interventions and meet needs for next many decades, the CDA said.

Two PC-Is of Rs 1,484.924 million each pertain to the construction of interchanges on the Kashmir Highway, one at the intersection of 11th Avenue and the second at the intersection of 12th Avenue.

The third PC-I was of Rs 11,000 million for the construction of 10th Avenue, including an interchange and underpasses on 10th Avenue from IJP Road to Khayaban-e-Iqbal, while the fourth PC-I amounting to Rs 2,653.302 million pertain to the construction of an interchange at the intersection of 9th Avenue with IJP Road. The fifth PC-I of Rs 1,924.312 million was for grade separated facility at the intersection of 7th Avenue with the Kashmir Highway, and the sixth one of Rs 612.252 million was for the development of Blue Area G-9/F-9.

With the construction of above interchanges, the northern and southern sides of the city would be connected without any interruption as the provision for them had been made in the capital;s master plan, the press release said.