Capital Development Authority removes 275 illegal kiosks

(@imziishan)

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has removed 275 illegal kiosks operating over the green belts of sectors I-10 and I-11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) : Capital Development Authority CDA ) has removed 275 illegal kiosks operating over the green belts of sectors I-10 and I-11.

The CDA's Enforcement Directorate, in its ongoing anti-encroachment drive, had conducted operations in two different sectors of the city, said a press release received here.

After removing encroachments, the area was handed over to Environment Staff of the MCI for tree plantation. The MCI was asked to check reemergence of the encroachers.

Similarly, one temporary house, one hotel and one mechanic cabin have also been dismantled in F-11 Markaz.

Moreover, one building material depot in Sector G-11/1 has also been removed.