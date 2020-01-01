UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capital Development Authority Removes 275 Illegal Kiosks

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 10:22 PM

Capital Development Authority removes 275 illegal kiosks

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has removed 275 illegal kiosks operating over the green belts of sectors I-10 and I-11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has removed 275 illegal kiosks operating over the green belts of sectors I-10 and I-11.

The CDA's Enforcement Directorate, in its ongoing anti-encroachment drive, had conducted operations in two different sectors of the city, said a press release received here.

After removing encroachments, the area was handed over to Environment Staff of the MCI for tree plantation. The MCI was asked to check reemergence of the encroachers.

Similarly, one temporary house, one hotel and one mechanic cabin have also been dismantled in F-11 Markaz.

Moreover, one building material depot in Sector G-11/1 has also been removed.

Related Topics

Hotel Capital Development Authority

Recent Stories

Hyderabad experiences the coldest day at start of ..

4 minutes ago

Sindh Public Service Commission announces result f ..

4 minutes ago

Brighton spoil Chelsea's New Year party as Villa s ..

4 minutes ago

Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre receives five ..

4 minutes ago

Dozens of monkeys die in German zoo fire

27 minutes ago

Football: English Championship results

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.