Capital Development Authority removes encroachment from G10

Capital Development Authority (CDA) while conducting different operations on Monday demolished illegal construction and encroachments from different parts of the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) while conducting different operations on Monday demolished illegal construction and encroachments from different parts of the city.

During the operation conducted in sector G-10/3, encroachment and constructions in the street between the Block No.66-C and 68-C were demolished.

Due to these encroachments the street was completely blocked which has been now opened for pedestrians.

Teams of Enforcement Directorate also conducted operation in street No. G-11/2 and demolished 03 gates and ramps constructed beyond the plot line.

Another action was taken in sector G-9/2 near community centre, during which 06 illegally constructed garages were demolished.

