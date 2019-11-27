UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capital Development Authority Removes Encroachments From I-14

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 06:32 PM

Capital Development Authority removes encroachments from I-14

Capital Development Authority's (CDA) ongoing operation against illegal encroachments continued on Wednesday and staff of Enforcement Directorate demolished a number of illegal structures, encroachments and illegal construction established on State land

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority's (CDA) ongoing operation against illegal encroachments continued on Wednesday and staff of Enforcement Directorate demolished a number of illegal structures, encroachments and illegal construction established on State land.

During an operation, Staff of the Enforcement Directorate demolished illegal fence and kabaar khana in the area of Haj Complex, Sector I-14 with the help of wheel dozer.

One chapper hotel, sand selling points and poshesh stall were removed during operation in sector I-13, ultimately state land were also vacated from the illegal encroachers.

Similarly, Pushcarts and other encroachment materials were confiscated near Mandi Morr and deposited into CDA store.

During another operation conducted in katchi abadi behind the youth hostel in Sector G-6/4 and demolished 02 rooms, 04 wooden walls and 03 fences.

While in the area of Barii Imam illegal stalls established on footpath were also eliminated.

Related Topics

Hotel Capital Development Authority From

Recent Stories

PM Khan calls cabinet meeting to discuss extension ..

2 minutes ago

Man who challenged Army Chief’s extension asks S ..

18 minutes ago

Road Safety: National Highways and Motorway Police ..

4 minutes ago

Six police IOs transferred over poor performance, ..

4 minutes ago

Emilia Clarke reveals lot of drinking during Shot ..

35 minutes ago

Punjab Highway Patrol register 136 cases on traffi ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.