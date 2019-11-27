Capital Development Authority removes encroachments from I-14

Capital Development Authority's (CDA) ongoing operation against illegal encroachments continued on Wednesday and staff of Enforcement Directorate demolished a number of illegal structures, encroachments and illegal construction established on State land

During an operation, Staff of the Enforcement Directorate demolished illegal fence and kabaar khana in the area of Haj Complex, Sector I-14 with the help of wheel dozer.

One chapper hotel, sand selling points and poshesh stall were removed during operation in sector I-13, ultimately state land were also vacated from the illegal encroachers.

Similarly, Pushcarts and other encroachment materials were confiscated near Mandi Morr and deposited into CDA store.

During another operation conducted in katchi abadi behind the youth hostel in Sector G-6/4 and demolished 02 rooms, 04 wooden walls and 03 fences.

While in the area of Barii Imam illegal stalls established on footpath were also eliminated.