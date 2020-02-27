Capital Development Authority removes encroachments from different areas of city

Enforcement Directorate of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) while conducting operations in continuation of ongoing anti-encroachment drive, demolished several illegal constructions in different areas of the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Enforcement Directorate of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) while conducting operations in continuation of ongoing anti-encroachment drive, demolished several illegal constructions in different areas of the city.

During these operations conducted on Thursday, staff of Enforcement Directorate demolished 02 illegal Kabar Khana, 01 illegally constructed room, one Tandoor and shed, three illegal bathrooms and one security room like shed from F-10 Markaz behind Total petrol pump.

Similarly during another operation conducted at Kuri Road, six sand, bricks and gravel depots, 01 shuttering depot, two illegally constructed rooms, two vegetable selling points and two Bhoosa storage and selling points were razed.

Furthermore, during another operation, 01 newly built service station near Jawa Chowk, sector I-9 was also demolished.

The operation was conducted with the assistance of ICT Administration, Islamabad Police and concerned formations of the CDA.