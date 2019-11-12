UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capital Development Authority Resumes Fencing Work At Malpur Forest Land

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 12 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 09:05 PM

Capital Development Authority resumes fencing work at Malpur forest land

Work on fencing of Malpur forest land has been resumed after a break of one week, the project was started by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to protect it from encroachments and adverse possessions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Work on fencing of Malpur forest land has been resumed after a break of one week, the project was started by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to protect it from encroachments and adverse possessions.

Due to blockage in traffic movements, work on the project remain halted for one week, however, work has now been resumed on Tuesday.

Under this project, 7.75 kilometer area of the Malpur Forest would be fenced, out of which fencing of 5.75 km area has been completed while work in the remaining area is in progress which would be also completed shortly.

Islamabad Capital Administration (ICT) is collaborating with the authority and resistance faced from the locals is being dealt amicably.

For the safeguard and protection of forest land, concrete and street pillar are being used for fixation of steel fence. The fencing of forest land will not only help protect forest land from encroachments and adverse possessions but would also help preserve green character in the area.

Related Topics

Islamabad Traffic Progress Capital Development Authority From

Recent Stories

Imran Butt, Aizaz Cheema star on day two

45 minutes ago

‘Cooperation with OPEC not on the cards,’ says ..

47 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr receives Consul General of South Afr ..

47 minutes ago

Obdurate Fawad keeps Sindh afloat against Northern

50 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 160 for two in reply of Souther ..

1 hour ago

Al Othaimeen: Islamic Social Finance Instruments a ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.