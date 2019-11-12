Capital Development Authority resumes fencing work at Malpur forest land

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Work on fencing of Malpur forest land has been resumed after a break of one week, the project was started by the Capital Development Authority CDA ) to protect it from encroachments and adverse possessions.

Due to blockage in traffic movements, work on the project remain halted for one week, however, work has now been resumed on Tuesday.

Under this project, 7.75 kilometer area of the Malpur Forest would be fenced, out of which fencing of 5.75 km area has been completed while work in the remaining area is in progress which would be also completed shortly.

Islamabad Capital Administration (ICT) is collaborating with the authority and resistance faced from the locals is being dealt amicably.

For the safeguard and protection of forest land, concrete and street pillar are being used for fixation of steel fence. The fencing of forest land will not only help protect forest land from encroachments and adverse possessions but would also help preserve green character in the area.