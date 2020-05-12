Capital Development Authority resumes work on all development projects

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has resumed work on all development projects in Islamabad and construction activities have returned at all development sites

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has resumed work on all development projects in Islamabad and construction activities have returned at all development sites.

The CDA administration had been doing its best for restoration of development work at the earliest in order to ensure the in time completion of projects.

Earlier, the construction activities in Islamabad were brought to standstill because of COVID-19 related lockdown. But with ease in lockdown, the CDA administration lost no time to arrange revival of development activities.

Consequently, CDA started construction work at pedestrian bridge at Constitution Avenue during smart lockdown and resumed development activities at G-7/G-8 under pass at last weekend.

Within a couple of more days, CDA managed to bring back activities at all development projects. These development projects include Construction of 100 beds additional block at Capital Hospital, construction of Burma Bridge at Lehtatar Road, Service Road E-12, Ataturk Avenue, Development Work at Park Enclave 1 etc. Capital Development Authority administration anyhow has conveyed to all construction firms to observe Covid-19 related SOPs strictly during construction work.