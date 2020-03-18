UrduPoint.com
Capital Development Authority Retrieves 1200 Kanal Land At Rawat Area

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 07:06 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday retrieved 1200 kanal acquired land from encroachers in Rawat area and handed over to DHA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday retrieved 1200 kanal acquired land from encroachers in Rawat area and handed over to DHA.

The operation was participated by Enforcement Directorate, officers and officials of Land and Rehabilitation Directorate, Deputy Commissioner CDA, Officers of ICT, Islamabad Police and other concerned formations, said a press release.

The land was acquired for construction of Islamabad Highway in 1963 and all rehabilitation benefits were made accordingly.

Alignment of Islamabad Highway was changed and the land remained unutilized.

Later on, the DHA desired to take over vacant land for development of its Phase-II.

In this regard, DHA and CDA made an agreement in 2007 according to which DHA will hand over 01 Kanal developed plot against each 04 kanal raw land.

The land was occupied by the encroachers, which has now been retrieved and handed over to DHA for development

