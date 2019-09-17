UrduPoint.com
Capital Development Authority Retrieves 350 Kanal Land In Chatha Bakhtawar

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has retrieved 350 kanal state land in Chatha Bakhtawar during a massive anti-encroachment operation conducted here on Tuesday

Operation was conducted with the assistance of Islamabad Capital Administration (ICT) and Islamabad Police while heavy machinery was utilized for demolishing illegal constructions on state land.

During this operation, 55 boundary walls, 45 rooms, 10 animal sheds and other constructions on state land were razed.

During another anti-encroachment activity in sector F-6/2, enforcement teams removed 06 generators and dismantled 04 security cabins placed on the pathways beyond the plot lines.

During different anti-encroachment operations in different areas of the Federal capital, enforcement teams demolished 01 illegally constructed boundary wall in Sector G-8/4, 01 under construction hotel at Jhangi Syedan, G-T Road, 01 animal shed in sector I-14/3, illegal constructed rooms in Sector I-10/1 and 03 illegally constructed car porch in Sector G-10.

Similarly, operation was also conducted at Islamabad Expressway and Kuri Road and several fruits and vegetable stalls were removed from vicinity.

During this operation, 02 trucks encroachment material was also confiscated which was later on, shifted to CDA store.

