Capital Development Authority Retrieves State Land From Encroachers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 10:22 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has demolished several illegal constructions in the city's different sectors and retrieved state's land from encroachers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has demolished several illegal constructions in the city's different sectors and retrieved state's land from encroachers.

Carrying forward its anti-encroachment operations, the civic agency along with other departments concerned razed several illegal constructions set up in the Federal Capital's various sectors, a press release received here said on Tuesday.

Enforcement Directorate of the CDA has removed several sheds, grills, iron poles and lawns, established beyond the allotted plot lines from street No 49 and 51 of the sector G-11/2.

The director also demolished several illegal stalls and other encroachments from Chungi no.26, Grand Trunk Road and confiscated five trucks of encroachment material that were later shifted to store.

Moreover, two construction material depots were also removed from the vicinity.

During another anti-encroachment operation, the enforcement wing bulldozed two rooms and one washroom constructed illegally on the plot No 106 of the sector I-10/4, besides demolishing one drop barrier in street No 89 in the sector G-9/2 and an illegally constructed boundary wall in katchi abadi G-7/1.

