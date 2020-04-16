Capital Development Authority reviews development projects

UrduPoint.com
Thu 16th April 2020 | 08:00 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday reviewed the development work of Park Enclave-I, Park Enclave-II, Sector I-15, I-12 and Sector E-12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday reviewed the development work of Park Enclave-I, Park Enclave-II, Sector I-15, I-12 and Sector E-12.

In this regard a meeting was held here at CDA headquarters . The meeting was briefed that in Park Enclave-II for prompt initiation of development activities in the project stalled since more than six years, up-till now possession of around 400 kanals land had been taken over by the authority while possession of remaining 50 kanals of requisite land to initiate development work would be obtained by Friday. It was further briefed that earmarking of several streets had also been carried out.

The chairman CDA directed that PC-I of the project should be taken up in the upcoming CDA-DWP meeting for consideration in next week.

In this connection, the chairman directed to accelerate the pace of operation being conducted to obtain possession of vacant land.

While briefing about progress on development activities in sector E-12, the meeting was informed that timelines for preparation of estimates were on track and tenders for development work would be called shortly. It was informed that tenders of development works in sector E-12/2 and E-12/3 would be collectively called within two weeks.

The meeting was also briefed that Estimates for launching development works in sector I-12 are in final stages after preparation of estimates the tenders would be called by end of April. In this regard, the chairman directed to complete codel formalities so that tenders would be called within in two weeks.While briefing about the progress on development works in sector I-15, the meeting was informed that NIT of the first phase had been issued to pre-qualified firms and would be opened on 28th April while physical development activities would be started by the end of this month.

