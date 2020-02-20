Capital Development Authority seals 17 commercial units on violations of laws

Capital Development Authority (CDA) sealed 17 more commercial premises in continuation of a campaign against violators of building by-laws and zoning regulations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) sealed 17 more commercial premises in continuation of a campaign against violators of building by-laws and zoning regulations.

The operations are simultaneously being conducted in all Zone-II, Zone-IV and Zone-V and other areas of the city.

In line with the instructions of the authority both Building Control Directorate I and Building Control Directorate II has started operations in their respective domains. In this connection, four teams were constituted to achieve the desired results. Moreover, these operations are being lead by Assistant Commissioners of respective areas and staff of the CDA Enforcement Directorate was also present.

During the operations conducted on Thursday, BCS-I Directorate while conducting operation sealed six under-construction buildings/ commercial premises in Zone-V G T Road in violation of Zoning Regulations.

Teams of BCS-II while conducting operations in Zone V sealed 11 commercial buildings in Soan Garden and River Garden Housing Society on violation of building by-lawsThe operation is continuation of the efforts of the authority aimed to ensure implementation of building by-laws and curtail haphazard constructions in the outskirts of the city particularly in the housing societies falling in territorial limits of Islamabad.