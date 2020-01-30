Capital Development Authority Seals Commercial Plaza Over By Laws Violation
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The Building Control Directorate (BCS) Capital Development Authority (CDA) Thursday sealed an under construction commercial plaza at Kuri Road over violation of building by-laws.
The operation was jointly participated by Islamabad Administration and concerned formation, a press release said.
The construction work was being carried out without obtaining No objection certificate from the authority.
Meanwhile the directorate also demolished 05 illegally construed shops at markaz F-11.