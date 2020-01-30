UrduPoint.com
Capital Development Authority Seals Plaza On Violation Of Building By Laws

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 09:29 PM

Capital Development Authority seals plaza on violation of building by laws

Building Control Section (BCS) of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) while conducting an operation on Thursday sealed a plaza in area of Kuri Road on violation of building by-laws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Building Control Section (BCS) of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) while conducting an operation on Thursday sealed a plaza in area of Kuri Road on violation of building by-laws.

The operation was participated by the staff of BCS Directorate, Enforcement Directorate, ICT Administration and concerned formation.

During the operation, ongoing work on several under construction commercial plazas in area of Kuri Road was stopped as it was being carried out without obtaining NOC from the CDA. Similarly, a commercial plaza constructed unauthorized was sealed by the staff of BCS Directorate.

Meanwhile, Enforcement Directorate conducting an operation demolished 05 illegally constructed shops in sector F-11.

