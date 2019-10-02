UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capital Development Authority Seals Various Houses On Account Of Building By Laws

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 08:35 PM

Capital Development Authority seals various houses on account of building by laws

Capital Development Authority (CDA)'s Building Control Directorate-II sealed several houses on violations of Building Bye-laws in different housing schemes situated in Zone-II, III and V

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA)'s Building Control Directorate-II sealed several houses on violations of Building Bye-laws in different housing schemes situated in Zone-II, III and V.

These houses were sealed on violations of the "ICT Building and Zoning Regulations-2005" including construction made without prior approval of the Authority, nonconforming use and various other violations.

While exercising building control all over the city, the authority has launched operations in the societies for eradication of building bye-laws violations. In this connection, Building Control Directorate-II conducted an operation which was participated by ICT Administration and staff of Enforcement Directorate and sealed several premises on different violations.

During this operation different premises were sealed in housing societies including Margalla View D-17 and Multi-professional B-17 situated in Zone-II, Bahria Enclave and Park View City in Zone-IV and Gulberg, Bahria Town and River Garden Housing Schemes situated in Zone-V of Islamabad.

Prior to sealing these premises, Building Control Directorate-II, CDA served 500 notices for voluntarily removal of violations against the Building bye-laws and after the expiry of deadline, 40 houses were sealed with the assistance of ICT Administration and Enforcement Staff of CDA. Operation launched to eradicate violations of Building Bye-laws will remain continue without any discrimination and fear or favour all over the city.

Similarly, Building Control Directorate-II, CDA during another operation in Sector E-11 sealed 30 houses on nonconforming use.

Related Topics

Islamabad Gulberg Capital Development Authority All Housing

Recent Stories

Mehran, Khushdil and Ali shine on day one of Quaid ..

60 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Commends Afghanistan for the ..

60 minutes ago

RPO Rawalpindi pays surprise visit to Police Stati ..

5 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed reviews NFPA certification acquired ..

1 hour ago

Man commits suicide in Quetta

5 minutes ago

WTO approves US tariffs on $7.5 bn of EU goods in ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.