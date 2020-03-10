UrduPoint.com
Capital Development Authority Seeks Suggestions From MCI Regarding Requirements Of Public Toilets

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sought suggestions from Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) regarding requirements of public toilets in the city so that places could be allocated for construction of new public toilets accordingly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sought suggestions from Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) regarding requirements of public toilets in the city so that places could be allocated for construction of new public toilets accordingly.

Moreover, a comprehensive plan has also been sought from MCI for channelization/cleanliness of nullahs flowing in different parts of the city.

A meeting in this regard was held at CDA Headquarters which was attended by Member Engineering, Member Planning, Member Finance, Chief Officer MCI and other concerned officers of CDA and MCI.

During the meeting it was decided that MCI would provide a detailed report containing requirement of new sites for construction of public toilets at earliest and CDA in consultation with MCI indentify the places as per requirement within one week so that the same could be placed before the CDA board on coming Monday for approval.

After approval these sites would be handed over to MCI for construction of new public toilets.

The meeting further decided to carryout immediate cleanliness / channelization of nullahs flowing in the city.

In this connection, map and other details of nullahs were presented in the meeting by the Sanitation Directorate of MCI.

The meeting further agreed on construction of check dams at different appropriate locations including Saidpur and other such places in addition to start survey of houses whose sewage is being thrown in the natural streams.

The meeting agreed that a comprehensive plan be prepared during one week in this regard so that work on cleanliness of the nullahs could be started at the earliest.

Moreover, instructions have been issued to ensure the availability of required funds in this regard.

