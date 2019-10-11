Capital Development Authority serves explantions to 55 late comer employees

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has issued explanation letters to 55 officers and officials on their non-observing office timings

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th October, 2019) Capital Development Authority (CDA) has issued explanation letters to 55 officers and officials on their non-observing office timings.Human Resource Development (HRD) Directorate of CDA has issued explanation letters .In this regard, instructions were already issued for the observance office timings, punctuality and maintain discipline, being a public service organization.

It is duty of all officers and officials to provide easement to public toward public service delivery, but most of the officers and officials were not abiding the said instructions in true letter and spirit.

Resultantly, official duty is not being performed and affecting service delivery in a better sense.During a surprise visit made by the staff of Security Directorate checked attendance in morning time and found 55 officers and officials were absent as well as late comer.

CDA administration taken a serious view on this state of affair towards discipline and called explanation of these absented and late comer officers and officials and further enquire them to why the disciplinary action should not be taken against them as per relevant clause of CDA Service Regulation-1992.It is pertinent to mention here that all the officers and officials were time and again strictly directed to remain present during office hours, abide the punctuality and office decorum.

In case of any lethargic attitude toward public service delivery and violation of office discipline, decorum, punctuality would not be tolerated.