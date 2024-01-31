Capital Development Author­ity here on Wednesday s started special drive for cleaning of markets in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Capital Development Author­ity here on Wednesday s started special drive for cleaning of markets in the Federal capital.

The special cleanliness drive was started from Aabpara market and it will be extended rest of the commercial areas of the city.

Different teams were formed by the Sanitation Directorate for said special campaign, which will wash the roads, footpaths.

Director Sanitation, Mashuq Ali Sheikh personally supervised the process and announced that other markets across the city will also be specially cleaned on the pattern of Aabpara market.