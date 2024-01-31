Capital Development Authority Starts Cleanliness Drive
Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2024 | 07:34 PM
Capital Development Authority here on Wednesday s started special drive for cleaning of markets in the federal capital
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Capital Development Authority here on Wednesday s started special drive for cleaning of markets in the Federal capital.
The special cleanliness drive was started from Aabpara market and it will be extended rest of the commercial areas of the city.
Different teams were formed by the Sanitation Directorate for said special campaign, which will wash the roads, footpaths.
Director Sanitation, Mashuq Ali Sheikh personally supervised the process and announced that other markets across the city will also be specially cleaned on the pattern of Aabpara market.
Recent Stories
Holy Prophet's Seerah must for Quran's comprehension: Federal Minister for Relig ..
Tharparkar 7th world largest desert faces scarcity of water
Macron calls for a less regulated Europe
No public gatherings allowed without prior permission: DC
Caretaker Federal Minister for Railways, Communication and Maritime Affairs, Sha ..
Applied research to attract funding for universities: PHEC Chairman
Imran, wife not political prisoners: Shehla Raza
5-day training workshop on DNA sequencing begins
Farooq urges unwavering support for Kashmiris
PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs
Country economy could be stabilized by strengthening industrial sector
Saudi Arabia to host UNCCD's largest COP-16 moot in Riyadh this year
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Holy Prophet's Seerah must for Quran's comprehension: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Int ..7 minutes ago
-
Tharparkar 7th world largest desert faces scarcity of water7 minutes ago
-
No public gatherings allowed without prior permission: DC7 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Federal Minister for Railways, Communication and Maritime Affairs, Shahid Ashraf Tarar ina ..10 minutes ago
-
Applied research to attract funding for universities: PHEC Chairman10 minutes ago
-
Imran, wife not political prisoners: Shehla Raza10 minutes ago
-
5-day training workshop on DNA sequencing begins7 minutes ago
-
Farooq urges unwavering support for Kashmiris7 minutes ago
-
PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs10 minutes ago
-
DPO for ensuring peaceful atmosphere during elections7 minutes ago
-
Chairperson BISP emphasizes role of call agents as ambassadors of empathy, support7 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 14.93m more from 491 defaulters7 minutes ago