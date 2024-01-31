Open Menu

Capital Development Author­ity Starts Cleanliness Drive

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2024 | 07:34 PM

Capital Development Author­ity starts cleanliness drive

Capital Development Author­ity here on Wednesday s started special drive for cleaning of markets in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Capital Development Author­ity here on Wednesday s started special drive for cleaning of markets in the Federal capital.

The special cleanliness drive was started from Aabpara market and it will be extended rest of the commercial areas of the city.

Different teams were formed by the Sanitation Directorate for said special campaign, which will wash the roads, footpaths.

Director Sanitation, Mashuq Ali Sheikh personally supervised the process and announced that other markets across the city will also be specially cleaned on the pattern of Aabpara market.

Related Topics

Market From

Recent Stories

Holy Prophet's Seerah must for Quran's comprehensi ..

Holy Prophet's Seerah must for Quran's comprehension: Federal Minister for Relig ..

7 minutes ago
 Tharparkar 7th world largest desert faces scarcity ..

Tharparkar 7th world largest desert faces scarcity of water

7 minutes ago
 Macron calls for a less regulated Europe

Macron calls for a less regulated Europe

7 minutes ago
 No public gatherings allowed without prior permiss ..

No public gatherings allowed without prior permission: DC

7 minutes ago
 Caretaker Federal Minister for Railways, Communica ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for Railways, Communication and Maritime Affairs, Sha ..

10 minutes ago
 Applied research to attract funding for universiti ..

Applied research to attract funding for universities: PHEC Chairman

10 minutes ago
Imran, wife not political prisoners: Shehla Raza

Imran, wife not political prisoners: Shehla Raza

10 minutes ago
 5-day training workshop on DNA sequencing begins

5-day training workshop on DNA sequencing begins

7 minutes ago
 Farooq urges unwavering support for Kashmiris

Farooq urges unwavering support for Kashmiris

7 minutes ago
 PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal issuance of S ..

PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs

10 minutes ago
 Country economy could be stabilized by strengtheni ..

Country economy could be stabilized by strengthening industrial sector

7 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia to host UNCCD's largest COP-16 moot i ..

Saudi Arabia to host UNCCD's largest COP-16 moot in Riyadh this year

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan