UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capital Development Authority Starts Investigation Against 13 Projects Over Violations Of Capital's Master Plan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 07:15 PM

Capital Development Authority starts investigation against 13 projects over violations of capital's master plan

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday submitted a report in the Supreme Court and informed that the civic agency had started investigations against 13 projects including two shopping malls of the capital over violations of master plan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday submitted a report in the Supreme Court and informed that the civic agency had started investigations against 13 projects including two shopping malls of the capital over violations of master plan.

The report stated that the investigations regarding allotment of land to Monal and La Montana restaurants were underway. Investigation of establishment of the Safa Gold Mall on the dispensary land was also underway, it added.

The report stated that investigation regarding the plot of Centaurus Mall was also underway. The report stated that investigation of the allotment of school plot and plot for cinema in Sector G-9 to favoured persons was also underway.

The report further added that the investigations regarding illegal allotments in Gun Club, Saidpur Village and Lake View Park was also underway. Diplomatic shuttle service, additional shops in covered market also under investigation, it added.

The report stated that the civic body was planning to start Islamabad bus service for Federal capital. If the government allotted funds, bus service would be started within a year, it added.

The report stated that initially, 106 modern air-conditioned buses would be operated on six routes and separate lanes would be allocated on the roads for buses.

The report stated that the CDA demolished 1293 buildings in 139 operations against encroachments. The foreign embassies had been asked to remove barriers through the Foreign Ministry and if the embassies did not remove the encroachments, action will be taken according to the law, it added.

The report claimed that CDA was providing funds to Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad instead of the government.

The CDA had so far lent Rs 19 billion to the Metropolitan Corporation and it provided loan under the decision of the federal cabinet. The CDA itself was facing financial difficulties for lending to the local government, it added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Loan Supreme Court Saidpur Montana Gold Market Capital Development Authority Government Cabinet Billion

Recent Stories

UAE, US discuss ways to increase trade exchange

21 minutes ago

Rohail Nazir focussed on all-important quarter-fin ..

46 minutes ago

South Sudan, Russia Intend to Sign Memorandum on O ..

15 seconds ago

2020 will be year of better services: DG Nursing

17 seconds ago

Incinerator needed in Multan for safe disposal of ..

18 seconds ago

Father, son electrocuted, baby girl burnt alive in ..

20 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.