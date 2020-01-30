(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday submitted a report in the Supreme Court and informed that the civic agency had started investigations against 13 projects including two shopping malls of the capital over violations of master plan

The report stated that the investigations regarding allotment of land to Monal and La Montana restaurants were underway. Investigation of establishment of the Safa Gold Mall on the dispensary land was also underway, it added.

The report stated that investigation regarding the plot of Centaurus Mall was also underway. The report stated that investigation of the allotment of school plot and plot for cinema in Sector G-9 to favoured persons was also underway.

The report further added that the investigations regarding illegal allotments in Gun Club, Saidpur Village and Lake View Park was also underway. Diplomatic shuttle service, additional shops in covered market also under investigation, it added.

The report stated that the civic body was planning to start Islamabad bus service for Federal capital. If the government allotted funds, bus service would be started within a year, it added.

The report stated that initially, 106 modern air-conditioned buses would be operated on six routes and separate lanes would be allocated on the roads for buses.

The report stated that the CDA demolished 1293 buildings in 139 operations against encroachments. The foreign embassies had been asked to remove barriers through the Foreign Ministry and if the embassies did not remove the encroachments, action will be taken according to the law, it added.

The report claimed that CDA was providing funds to Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad instead of the government.

The CDA had so far lent Rs 19 billion to the Metropolitan Corporation and it provided loan under the decision of the federal cabinet. The CDA itself was facing financial difficulties for lending to the local government, it added.