Capital Development Authority suspends 2 officials on account of misconduct

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Friday suspended two officials on accounts of their acts of misconduct and inefficiency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) : Capital Development Authority CDA ) Friday suspended two officials on accounts of their acts of misconduct and inefficiency.

The officials whose services have been placed under suspension include Enforcement Directorate Supervisor Shahid Iqbal and Acting Supervisor Gul Taj. The officials have been suspended in terms of clause 8.05 of CDA Employees (service) regulations, 1992.

The officials have been suspended on their alleged involvement in illegal construction of hotel building in Northern Strip, Sector E-11.

They neither took any action to stop the construction activity nor generated any report regarding the illegal construction, thus allegedly facilitated the illegal construction.

The higher authorities took action and in the first phase placed the services of these officials under suspension while for proper probe in the matter, an inquiry has been directed so that action in the light of recommendations of the inquiry committee could be taken against accused officials.