UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capital Development Authority Suspends 2 Officials On Account Of Misconduct

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 07:28 PM

Capital Development Authority suspends 2 officials on account of misconduct

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Friday suspended two officials on accounts of their acts of misconduct and inefficiency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) Friday suspended two officials on accounts of their acts of misconduct and inefficiency.

The officials whose services have been placed under suspension include Enforcement Directorate Supervisor Shahid Iqbal and Acting Supervisor Gul Taj. The officials have been suspended in terms of clause 8.05 of CDA Employees (service) regulations, 1992.

The officials have been suspended on their alleged involvement in illegal construction of hotel building in Northern Strip, Sector E-11.

They neither took any action to stop the construction activity nor generated any report regarding the illegal construction, thus allegedly facilitated the illegal construction.

The higher authorities took action and in the first phase placed the services of these officials under suspension while for proper probe in the matter, an inquiry has been directed so that action in the light of recommendations of the inquiry committee could be taken against accused officials.

Related Topics

Hotel Capital Development Authority

Recent Stories

Steel Cutting Ceremony Of Two Type-054 A/P Warship ..

8 minutes ago

Foreign minister's cousin dies, Namaz-e-Janaza on ..

1 minute ago

Punjab Chief Minister reviews law and order situat ..

1 minute ago

'Ungulates Gallery' at Pakistan Museum of Natural ..

1 minute ago

US B-52 Bomber En Route to Syria Escorted by Greek ..

1 minute ago

A briefing at the MFA on the outcome of the XVIII ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.