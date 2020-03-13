UrduPoint.com
Capital Development Authority Suspends Riaz Mustafa On Fraud Charges

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 09:00 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has suspended services of Syed Muhammad Riaz Mustafa Abadi working in Planning Wing of authority on fraud and other charges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has suspended services of Syed Muhammad Riaz Mustafa Abadi working in Planning Wing of authority on fraud and other charges.

Human Resources Development Directorate of the authority has formally issued suspension orders of the official.

The official sold bogus plots in Kuri Model Village and received Rs 50,00000 from a citizen, however, despite receiving amount he remained failed to transfer plots in the name of the citizen.

The citizen lodged his complaint on Pakistan Citizen Portal against the above said employee.

Taking action on the complaint, the CDA management directed the Security Directorate to probe the matter.

After inquiry, it was probed that the official sold 6 plots to the citizen out of which 5 were bogus. Moreover, during inquiry it was also established that the said amount was received by the official.

In the light of the report submitted by Security Directorate, CDA Management has suspended the services of Syed Muhammad Riaz Mustafa Abadi and formal inquiry in this regard has also been directed.

