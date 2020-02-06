UrduPoint.com
Capital Development Authority Suspends Three Officials On Charge Of Misconduct

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 08:03 PM

Capital Development Authority suspends three officials on charge of misconduct

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) management has suspended its three officials on charges of misconduct and inefficiency.

The officials have been suspended in accordance with clause 8.05 of CDA Employees Service Regulations 1992.

The officers and officials whose services have been placed under suspension include Zafer Abbas Awan, Estate Management officer of Estate Management I, Adnan Aslam Junior Assistant Estate Management-I and Irfan, Naib Qaasid of Estate Management I.

The officers and officials have been suspended allegedly on account of misplacement of plot file.

In this connection, a preliminary inquiry was conducted wherein it has been reported that the said plot file was in the custody of above mentioned three (03) officers and officials, thus apparently responsible for missing of the said file.

Human Resource Development Directorate after obtaining approval from competent forum has issued suspension orders while a formal inquiry against these officers / officials will be conducted to fix responsibility on the above said officials.

