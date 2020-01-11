UrduPoint.com
Capital Development Authority Takes Possession Of 60 Flats In G-11/23

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Saturday finally took the possessions of 60 flats from Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) in sector G-11/3

The flats would be alloted to the CDA officers on the basis of their entitlement category and general waiting list, said a press release received here on this day.

In total 96 flats were constructed in Sector G-11/3 by the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA), out of these 36 flats were sold out by the FGEHA, while the remaining 60 flats were taken over by the CDA on 04th October, 2019.

Since last two or more decade no official accommodations have been constructed to facilitate CDA employees. Similarly, Employees are unable to meet the higher price of private rented accommodation on account of their financial worries. In order to meet the acute shortage of official accommodation, the incumbent management of the Authority has decided to enter these flats to CDA officers as official accommodation as per their entitlement / category on the basis of General Waiting list (GWL).

It is pertinent to mention here that in the past, due to non-consensus on different issues between Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA), the matter remained pended and no decision in this regard could be taken.

However, the incumbent management in line with its efforts to make the authority administratively and financially sustainable took up the mater. In this connection series meetings were held between Chairman, CDA and DG, FGEHA. As result of the efforts, consensus was made and possessions of these flats were taken over by CDA.

These flats would also provide the official accommodation facilities to those CDA Officers, who were waiting for official accommodation since long as well as have no own residence in the Islamabad.

