Capital Development Authority Teams Make Joint Visit To Check Up-coming Auction Arrangements

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 09:08 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Saturday made joint visit of its various formations to examine finalization of arrangements for the up-coming auction of residential and commercial plots in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) Saturday made joint visit of its various formations to examine finalization of arrangements for the up-coming auction of residential and commercial plots in the Federal capital.

During the visit, the Authority teams had inspected that the plots to be auctioned should be cleared in all aspects, a press release said.

The visit was jointly carried out by the teams of Enforcement Directorate, Planning Wing, Estate Management I and II and other formations.

It was noticed that all plots were cleared in all respect while few movable or temporary encroachments were placed in two plots which were immediately removed by the team of Enforcement Directorate.

Moreover, it was ensured that advertisement boards containing proper plot numbers, date of auction and sizes have been installed at the sites.

Auction of the commercial and residential plots would be held on October 22nd to October 24th 2019 at Jinnah Convention Center.

Residential plots on prime locations in developed sectors would be auctioned on 22nd October while commercial plots would be presented for auction on 23rd and 24th October.

