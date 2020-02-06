Capital Development Authority to construct four overhead bridges

Capital Development Authority (CDA) will start construction of overhead bridges at four different locations in the federal capital shortly as the order for the construction work had been issued

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) will start construction of overhead bridges at four different locations in the Federal capital shortly as the order for the construction work had been issued.

In order to facilitate pedestrians, these bridges will be constructed on Kashmir Highway near Weekly Bazaar, Faisal Avenue near PIMS hospital, Jinnah Avenue at Mehran gate F-9 Park opposite to sector G-9/2 and at Pak Secretariat.

Installation of these bridges would be completed with the cost of Rs 174 million.

CDA had assigned installation work of pedestrian bridges to Heavy Mechanical Complex (HMC), Taxila and had issued work order to start the construction and installation of the bridges.

Pedestrian bridge at Kashmir Highway near Weekly Itwar Bazaar would be constructed at a cost of Rs 51.

94 million, Pedestrian bridge Jinnah Avenue at Mehran Gate would be constructed at a cost of Rs 40.12 million, pedestrian bridge at Faisal Avenue near PIMS hospital would be constructed at a cost of Rs 42.93 million while pedestrian bridge at Pak Secretariat would cost Rs38.99 million.

It is worth mentioning here that in order to avert accidents and maintain traffic flow in the city, the incumbent management of the authority included the construction / installation of pedestrian bridges among its priorities.

In this connection, all hurdles in this regard were removed and after completing codal formalities PC-I of the project was approved and now work orders had been issued to HMC to complete these bridges in six months.