Capital Development Authority to hire services of testing agency to fill vacant posts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) : Capital Development Authority CDA )'s board has principally given approval for hiring the services of recruitment testing agency to fill the vacant posts of CDA and cases has forwarded to Ministry of Interior for further process.

Decision was taken to utilize the services of the testing agency for ensuring merit and transparency in recruitment process.

It is pertinent to mention here that various formations particularly Planning Wing, Engineering Wing, Finance Wing and Capital Hospital of the Authority are presently facing acute shortage of staff as no recruitment has been made from last so many years, which is ultimately affecting that service delivery.

As the present management of the authority is streamlining all the spheres and different pending issues are being taken up. In order to cope with shortage of staff, it was decided that services of a testing agency would be hired for the future recruitment in the authority. The decision will also help attract quality candidates through expertise of the testing agency. Furthermore, tons of applications and profiles would be also averted.