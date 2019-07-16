UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capital Development Authority To Hire Services Of Testing Agency To Fill Vacant Posts

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 47 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 09:15 PM

Capital Development Authority to hire services of testing agency to fill vacant posts

Capital Development Authority (CDA)'s Board has principally given approval for hiring the services of recruitment testing agency to fill the vacant posts of CDA and cases has forwarded to Ministry of Interior for further process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA)'s board has principally given approval for hiring the services of recruitment testing agency to fill the vacant posts of CDA and cases has forwarded to Ministry of Interior for further process.

Decision was taken to utilize the services of the testing agency for ensuring merit and transparency in recruitment process.

It is pertinent to mention here that various formations particularly Planning Wing, Engineering Wing, Finance Wing and Capital Hospital of the Authority are presently facing acute shortage of staff as no recruitment has been made from last so many years, which is ultimately affecting that service delivery.

As the present management of the authority is streamlining all the spheres and different pending issues are being taken up. In order to cope with shortage of staff, it was decided that services of a testing agency would be hired for the future recruitment in the authority. The decision will also help attract quality candidates through expertise of the testing agency. Furthermore, tons of applications and profiles would be also averted.

Related Topics

Shortage Capital Development Authority All From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

BREAKING NEWS: Emirati official says oil tanker MT ..

46 minutes ago

Muslims are duty bound to contribute to welfare of ..

2 hours ago

Rehabilitation of Neelum flood victims top priorit ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs ‘Happiness, Positivity Cou ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Press Club, CNN to provide media training ..

2 hours ago

Allegations of Rana Sanaullah being ill-treated in ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.