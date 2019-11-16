UrduPoint.com
Capital Development Authority To Install Smart Traffic Signals System On Kashmir Highway

Sat 16th November 2019

Capital Development Authority to install smart traffic signals system on Kashmir Highway

In line with its efforts to eradicate traffic interventions on the roads of the Capital City, Capital Development Authority (CDA) would replace conventional traffic signals installed on Kashmir Highway with smart traffic signal system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :In line with its efforts to eradicate traffic interventions on the roads of the Capital City, Capital Development Authority (CDA) would replace conventional traffic signals installed on Kashmir Highway with smart traffic signal system.

Initially existing traffic signals from G-7 to G-11 Kashmir Highway would be replaced with smart system which would be later replicated on all major avenues of the city. Tenders in this regard have been issued in the national dailies.

These signals will work depending on the traffic load. These signals have optical sensors which change the timings of the green and red lights based on the traffic volume on either side.

These signals will visually process the amount of vehicles and the timing will be altered automatically. This will decrease the need for physical intervention on the Kashmir Highway and will facilitate thousands of commuters using Kashmir Highway.

The authority is taking various steps aimed to boost smooth traffic flow and curb traffic jams especially during peak hours. In this connection, not only road infrastructure in the city is being expanded and improved but modern technology is being also applied to cater future traffic needs of the city.

