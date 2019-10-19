UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capital Development Authority To Open Ataturk Avenue For Test Traffic On Monday

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 09:08 PM

Capital Development Authority to open Ataturk Avenue for test traffic on Monday

Capital Development Authority (CDA) would open dualized Ataturk Avenue from Khyaban-e-Shorwardy to NADRA chowk for test traffic from Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) would open dualized Ataturk Avenue from Khyaban-e-Shorwardy to NADRA chowk for test traffic from Monday.

Work on the remaining portion of the Avenue was being carried out at fast pace which would likely be completed soon, a press release said on Saturday.

In line with following the instructions of the management, all manholes were being covered while placement curb stones had been completed in addition to completion of other allied work.

Moreover, issue regarding shifting of services lines between CDA and IESCO had also been resolved and shifting of electrical installations would be started from Monday.

Meanwhile, base and sub-base work on the portion from NADRA chowk to Fazal-e-Haq Road would be completed and soon after the complete shifting of services lines.

However, later on the final layer of the carpeting on the whole avenue would carried out.

In this context, instructions have been issued that prior to formal opening of the Avenue, proper lane marking and other works would be carried out.

With the completion of all aspects, the dualized Attaturk Avenue could be opened for commuters. Completion of this project will help end the problems of general public and would resolve traffic congestion issues in the vicinity.

CDA has reiterated that steps were being taken to resolve traffic issues from all over the city. In this context, in addition to completion of such roads projects, modern technology is being applied on different major arteries of the city for the facilitation of the general public.

Related Topics

Technology Road Traffic Capital Development Authority National University All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Business deals at carpet show to boost economy: PC ..

33 seconds ago

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar warns opposition against ..

34 seconds ago

Sardar Usman Buzdar reviews law,order situation in ..

36 seconds ago

15 outlaws held, stolen car and narcotic recovered ..

40 seconds ago

Capital Development Authority teams make joint vis ..

3 minutes ago

Dr Firdous condoles demise of senior journalist

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.