Capital Development Authority to open Ataturk Avenue for test traffic on Monday

Capital Development Authority (CDA) would open dualized Ataturk Avenue from Khyaban-e-Shorwardy to NADRA chowk for test traffic from Monday

Work on the remaining portion of the Avenue was being carried out at fast pace which would likely be completed soon, a press release said on Saturday.

In line with following the instructions of the management, all manholes were being covered while placement curb stones had been completed in addition to completion of other allied work.

Moreover, issue regarding shifting of services lines between CDA and IESCO had also been resolved and shifting of electrical installations would be started from Monday.

Meanwhile, base and sub-base work on the portion from NADRA chowk to Fazal-e-Haq Road would be completed and soon after the complete shifting of services lines.

However, later on the final layer of the carpeting on the whole avenue would carried out.

In this context, instructions have been issued that prior to formal opening of the Avenue, proper lane marking and other works would be carried out.

With the completion of all aspects, the dualized Attaturk Avenue could be opened for commuters. Completion of this project will help end the problems of general public and would resolve traffic congestion issues in the vicinity.

CDA has reiterated that steps were being taken to resolve traffic issues from all over the city. In this context, in addition to completion of such roads projects, modern technology is being applied on different major arteries of the city for the facilitation of the general public.