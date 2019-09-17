UrduPoint.com
Capital Development Authority To Regularize 786 Employees

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 09:19 PM

Capital Development Authority to regularize 786 employees

Capital Development Authority (CDA) board has approved to regularize its 786 employess woking on daily wages, contract and daily pay role

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) board has approved to regularize its 786 employess woking on daily wages, contract and daily pay role.

The civic body has decided this during its board meeting chaired by the Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed and other members of board attended the meeting .

According to an official of CDA, there are 483 numbers of employees working on daily wages including 11 employees from BPS16 to BPS 17 similarly 81 are BPS 1 to 15and 19 are working on contract basis.

The board has also approved to establish three graveyards in the different rural areas of the Federal capital and meeting also approved to give look after charge of Member Engineering to Hamayun Akhatr and charge of Member Finance to Fazal Mahbood.

