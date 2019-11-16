UrduPoint.com
Capital Development Authority To Start Improving Road Lights On Kashmir Road Soon

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 07:06 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) to start rehabilitation, renovation and improvement of road lights on Kashmir Highway

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th November, 2019) Capital Development Authority (CDA) to start rehabilitation, renovation and improvement of road lights on Kashmir Highway.

Tenders in this regard have been issued in the national dailies.Road lights at Kashmir Highway are being made functional as a part of authority's initiative aimed to secure the road travelling particularly at night timings.

Under this project, missing lights poles from T.F complex to G-12 Kashmir Highway would installed, entire cabling of lights would be repaired while existing light poles would be made functional.

It is pertinent to mention here that road lights on this major road developed faults, causing problems for motorists and residents apart from leaving parts of the city in the dark.

Moreover, residents were also demanding immediate repair of dysfunctional road lights in order to ensure their safety at night.In order to address this issue, CDA was tasked to take up the matter and start immediate repair and maintenance of the road lights.

In this context, necessary funds were allocated and while the official formalities have been completed and tenders would issued soon.

