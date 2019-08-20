Capital Development Authority to start work on Islamabad Highway from August 21

Capital Development Authority (CDA) to start improvement of Islamabad Highway from Koral to Rawat section from August 21

From its own resources, CDA will start work on improvement of protected U-Turns around PWD and Pakistan Town.

It was decided in a meeting which was presided over by the Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by CDA Engineering team and SSP traffic.

The chairman directed that CDA engineering wing and traffic police should take a round of the area and propose interventions to be taken up on emergent basis for ease of traffic flow.

� This is an interim arrangement for smooth traffic flow on this road. The interim arrangement including repair of the roads, removal of pot holes especially on shoulders would be carried out to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the Expressway.

The civil works would be jointly carried out by the societies and CDA. Slip lanes for entrance and exit from PWD and Pakistan Town would be provided while widening of U-Turn at PWD signal would also be carried out to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow at these locations.

The interim project would be concluded with support from housing projects in the vicinity.