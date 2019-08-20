UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capital Development Authority To Start Work On Islamabad Highway From August 21

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 09:42 PM

Capital Development Authority to start work on Islamabad Highway from August 21

Capital Development Authority (CDA) to start improvement of Islamabad Highway from Koral to Rawat section from August 21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) to start improvement of Islamabad Highway from Koral to Rawat section from August 21.

From its own resources, CDA will start work on improvement of protected U-Turns around PWD and Pakistan Town.

It was decided in a meeting which was presided over by the Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by CDA Engineering team and SSP traffic.

The chairman directed that CDA engineering wing and traffic police should take a round of the area and propose interventions to be taken up on emergent basis for ease of traffic flow.

� This is an interim arrangement for smooth traffic flow on this road. The interim arrangement including repair of the roads, removal of pot holes especially on shoulders would be carried out to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the Expressway.

The civil works would be jointly carried out by the societies and CDA. Slip lanes for entrance and exit from PWD and Pakistan Town would be provided while widening of U-Turn at PWD signal would also be carried out to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow at these locations.

The interim project would be concluded with support from housing projects in the vicinity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Police Road Traffic Amir Ali August Capital Development Authority From Housing

Recent Stories

Two Radiation Monitoring Stations in Russia Back O ..

4 minutes ago

Italian Prime Minister Conte to Resign Amid Tensio ..

4 minutes ago

Risk of Nuclear Arms Race Growing in Wake of Lates ..

4 minutes ago

Illegal, unilateral Indian steps in IoJ&K entail g ..

4 minutes ago

Illegal petrol pump sealed in Kohat

9 minutes ago

372 applications for national elections received i ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.