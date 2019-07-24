Capital Development Authority transfers over 150 officer-cadre employees under rotation policy

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :The Human Resource Department of Capital Development Authority CDA ) has issued a notice to rotate more than 150 employees of officer-cader, who have been serving on the same post for more than three years, under its rotation and transfer policy.

Following the directives of Public Accounts Committee, the CDA has transferred more than 150 officers of BS-17, BS-18 and BS-19 in the first phase, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Transfer of the officials who had served more than three year on the same designation was vital for good governance and better service delivery under the CDA's rotation policy.

Transfers have been made across the board and in all cadres of the authority.

Moreover, the rotated officers have been directed to relinquish their charges and assume the charges of new assignments accordingly.

The transferred officers included three Directors of Executive cadre, two Directors of Architecture Wing, two Directors (Civil), Four ( Deputy Directors (Civil), Three Deputy Directors Electrical and Mechanical Wing, Two Deputy Directors Planning Wing, three Deputy Directors Architecture Wing, Four Deputy Directors Finance, Audit and Accounts Wing, one Deputy Director of Executive cadre , one Deputy Director Security cadre, seven Audit and Accounts officer, two Statistical and Evaluation officers, 21 Divisional Accounts Officers, 16 Assistant Accounts Officers, 26 Assistant Director (Civil), 15 Assistant Director Electrical & Mechanical, eight Assistant Director Executive Cadre, one Marketing Manager, one Assistant Manager, one Documentation Officer and 31 Private Secretaries.

The CDA Management has reiterated that rotation policy would be implemented across all the wings of the Authority in true letter and spirit.