Capital Development Authority triggers operation against violations of building bylaws, 16 premises sealed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :The Capital Development Authority CDA ) has triggered operation against violations of building and zoning regulations in approved housing societies situated in Zone II and V of the city.

During the last two days, sixteen (16) premises including commercial buildings, a residential house and a site office of contractor were sealed in Soan Garden Housing Society on account of violating Islamabad Building and Zoning regulations-2005, CDA spokesman on Thursday said.

The owners of the premises failed to compiled the instructions of the authority regarding obtaining approval of building plan, completion of buildings or have not removed the other violations from their premises despite several warnings and ample time given by the Authority.

The operations were conducted by the Building Control Directorate �II with assistance of local administration, participated by Enforcement Directorate of the Authority, Islamabad Police and other concerned formations.

The operations were carried out in continuation of the steps of the authority towards ensuring implementation of building by-laws and curtail haphazard constructions in the outskirts of the city particularly in the housing societies falling in territorial limits of Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate in its anti encroachment drive in sector F-11/4 removed cemented polls erected on the acquired land while illegally established parking outside Medix Hospital in sector I-11/2 also removed. Several illegal fruit stalls from G-9 Markaz and road side encroachments from Municipal Road were also removed.