UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capital Development Authority Triggers Operation Against Violations Of Building Bylaws, 16 Premises Sealed

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 06:48 PM

Capital Development Authority triggers operation against violations of building bylaws, 16 premises sealed

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has triggered operation against violations of building and zoning regulations in approved housing societies situated in Zone II and V of the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has triggered operation against violations of building and zoning regulations in approved housing societies situated in Zone II and V of the city.

During the last two days, sixteen (16) premises including commercial buildings, a residential house and a site office of contractor were sealed in Soan Garden Housing Society on account of violating Islamabad Building and Zoning regulations-2005, CDA spokesman on Thursday said.

The owners of the premises failed to compiled the instructions of the authority regarding obtaining approval of building plan, completion of buildings or have not removed the other violations from their premises despite several warnings and ample time given by the Authority.

The operations were conducted by the Building Control Directorate �II with assistance of local administration, participated by Enforcement Directorate of the Authority, Islamabad Police and other concerned formations.

The operations were carried out in continuation of the steps of the authority towards ensuring implementation of building by-laws and curtail haphazard constructions in the outskirts of the city particularly in the housing societies falling in territorial limits of Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate in its anti encroachment drive in sector F-11/4 removed cemented polls erected on the acquired land while illegally established parking outside Medix Hospital in sector I-11/2 also removed. Several illegal fruit stalls from G-9 Markaz and road side encroachments from Municipal Road were also removed.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Road SITE Capital Development Authority From Housing

Recent Stories

EP's Vice President to arrive Pakistan today

2 minutes ago

Russian Embassy in Vienna Says Translating German ..

2 minutes ago

U-18 UAE Girls Football Team to participate in Wes ..

20 minutes ago

“I warned General Bajwa that Modi will do some s ..

25 minutes ago

Airstrikes Kill 17 Taliban Militants in Central Af ..

2 minutes ago

Spanish, French Police Bust Cross-Border Drug Traf ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.