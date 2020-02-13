UrduPoint.com
Capital Development Authority Vacates 11 Parking Sites In Different Areas

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 10:06 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) had vacated 11 sites reserved for parks in different sectors of the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) had vacated 11 sites reserved for parks in different sectors of the city.

After vacating, the sites had been handed over to Environment Wing of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) for development and maintenance of parks.

Earlier it was reported that few sites reserved for parks were under illegal possession as either constructions had been carried or were encroached in the form of lawns and gardens etc by the nearby residents.

In that regard, Enforcement Directorate was tasked to retrieve the possession of these sites so that these could be handed over to MCI. Acting upon directions of the management, a special operation was initiated earlier this week which had resulted in retrieval of 11 sites.

During these operations, constructions including rooms, washrooms, kiosks, building material depots and other encroachments on the sites reserved for parks were demolished.

The operation was carried out by the Enforcement Directorate and assisted by the Environment Wing, Planning Wing, Islamabad Administration (ICT), Islamabad police and other concerned formations of the authority.

The sites reserved for parks which had been vacated include street #73, sector F-11/1, street #14 & 8, sector F-11/1, street #50, sector F-11/4, Chaman Road G-8/1, Rohtas Road G-9/4, street #50 sector F-11/3, street #52 sector F-11/2, street # 109 & 110 sector G-11/3, Gali #165 sector G-11/1, street # 117 service road (east) sector G-11/3 and street #73 sector G-11/2.

Moreover, demarcation of three sites reserved for parks had been referred to Planning and Estate Wing which include street #100 sector G-11/3, street No.67 sector D-12/2 and park site in Model Town Hummak, so that after proper demarcation action could be initiated accordingly.

