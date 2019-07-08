UrduPoint.com
Capital Development Authority Vacates 12 Kanal Plot From Centarus Mall

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 09:43 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has vacated the illegal possession of the plot measuring around 12 kanals adjacent to the Centaurs Mall which was being illegally utilizing for parking and other commercial purposes by the management of the Mall

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has vacated the illegal possession of the plot measuring around 12 kanals adjacent to the Centaurs Mall which was being illegally utilizing for parking and other commercial purposes by the management of the Mall.

After vacating illegal possession, CDA has completed the task of erecting fence around the said vacant plot.

However, after the operations over the weekend, few elements again established parking on the said plot.

Taking action against illegal possession, concerned formations vacated illegal possession.

Enforcement Directorate alongwith sector development Directorate and other concerned formations of CDA as well as Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) took action and vacated illegal possession from the plot.

Furthermore, Sector Development Directorate has erected the fence around the vacated plot so that in future no such encroachments could be established on the vacated area.

Moreover, instructions have been issued to the concerned departments to lodge report against those who try to damage the fence or try to re-establish encroachments on the vacated plot.

