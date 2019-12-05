Capital Development Authority vacates land from Centaurs Mall

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :The Capital Development Authority CDA ) has vacated state land from the management of Centaurus Mall, Islamabad who were illegally utilizing the said space for parking and broken the barbed wire and fence.

During an operation on Thursday, the enforcement staff of CDA with the help of Islamabad district administration, Islamabad Police and Islamabad Traffic Police eliminated the illegal parking in front of Centaurus Mall, while the Centaurus Mall administration has been instructed to refrain by utilizing the space for parking on land otherwise legal action would be taken against them. Earlier, the CDA had abolished the illegal parking but the Centaurus Mall administration had again broken the barbed wire and started using it as parking.

After the operation, the relevant CDA department has begun re-barging.

Meanwhile, the CDA's Building Control Directorate on Thursday sealed the houses which are being utilized as Guest Houses in the residential area in violation of building bye laws / non conforming uses in Street No. 35, House No. 10 and House No. 3 Street No. 30 of Sector F-7/1, house number 45 of street number 20 of Sector F-7/2, Islamabad. These three houses were being used for commercial purposes rather than residential and were operating guest houses in violation of non-conforming use.