ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) : Capital Development Authority CDA ) has continued the anti-encroachment drive on Friday and demolished several illegal structures built on the state land.

The enforcement directorate conducted an operation along Grand Trunk (GT) road from Tarnol to Taxila and razed several illegal structures from the area besides confiscating encroachment tools, a press release said.

In another operation at E-11 Markaz, the directorate removed barriers outside a restaurant.

Similarly, during an operation at the vicinity of Pandora near IJP road, the authorities had also removed several cattle sheds and animals shifted to environment pound at Sector H-9.

The teams of district administration, Islamabad Police and concerned formations were also present on the occasion.