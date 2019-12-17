UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capital Development Authority's Awful Performance In 2019 Hampers Resoultion Of Public Problems

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 08:48 PM

Capital Development Authority's awful performance in 2019 hampers resoultion of public problems

Capital Development Authority (CDA) had started six important projects in calendar year 2019, but due to lack of budget these could not be completed

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th December, 2019) Capital Development Authority (CDA) had started six important projects in Calendar year 2019, but due to lack of budget these could not be completed .The construction work of underpass linking G/7 sector and G/8 sector was started in October 2019 but by virtue of lack of funds the contractor stopped the work on the project in December 2019.The financial position of CDA is extremely pathetic due to corruption, misappropriation of funds, embezzlement in plots, theft of petrol , bogus degrees holder employees and overstaffing.

In this connection some 212 case were registered , out of which about 72 cases were referred to NAB and 57 cases were sent to FIA for investigation , whereas 372 staffers of CDA were suspended from service on holding fake degrees but most of them were low paid employees working in BPS-1 to BPS-4 , whereas only 20 percent cases of officers regarding fake educational certificates appeared on surface.

During last one year people lodged some 1100 complaints against CDA through one window but only five complaints were settled down and the concerned staff was posted to some other lucrative positionCDA has get registered the 78 cases of corruption against the officials of building control department and land state wing of the authority .During 2019 some 28 officers of CDA were arrested on charges of involving in corrupt practices and most of them were acquitted on bails.During the calendar year of 2019 , CDA has been failed in resolving the civic issues of the residents of the Federal capital as almost 70 percent seats of officers including board members are lying vacant for the last six months .Despite the approval of regularization of daily wages and contractual employees by the board of CDA, but the orders in this regard could not be issued so far.

Related Topics

Corruption Petrol Fake Degrees National Accountability Bureau Budget Federal Investigation Agency October December 2019 Capital Development Authority From

Recent Stories

17th session of Cabinet Standing Committee on Law ..

58 seconds ago

Latvian Government Backs Dissolution of Riga Legis ..

59 seconds ago

US Army General visits Wahat Al Karama

1 hour ago

Senegal Heritage Week showcases diverse arts, cult ..

1 hour ago

Sanchez Agrees to Meet With Catalan Leader After T ..

1 minute ago

Polio campaign continues in Punjab

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.