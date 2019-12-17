Capital Development Authority (CDA) had started six important projects in calendar year 2019, but due to lack of budget these could not be completed

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th December, 2019) Capital Development Authority (CDA) had started six important projects in Calendar year 2019, but due to lack of budget these could not be completed .The construction work of underpass linking G/7 sector and G/8 sector was started in October 2019 but by virtue of lack of funds the contractor stopped the work on the project in December 2019.The financial position of CDA is extremely pathetic due to corruption, misappropriation of funds, embezzlement in plots, theft of petrol , bogus degrees holder employees and overstaffing.

In this connection some 212 case were registered , out of which about 72 cases were referred to NAB and 57 cases were sent to FIA for investigation , whereas 372 staffers of CDA were suspended from service on holding fake degrees but most of them were low paid employees working in BPS-1 to BPS-4 , whereas only 20 percent cases of officers regarding fake educational certificates appeared on surface.

During last one year people lodged some 1100 complaints against CDA through one window but only five complaints were settled down and the concerned staff was posted to some other lucrative positionCDA has get registered the 78 cases of corruption against the officials of building control department and land state wing of the authority .During 2019 some 28 officers of CDA were arrested on charges of involving in corrupt practices and most of them were acquitted on bails.During the calendar year of 2019 , CDA has been failed in resolving the civic issues of the residents of the Federal capital as almost 70 percent seats of officers including board members are lying vacant for the last six months .Despite the approval of regularization of daily wages and contractual employees by the board of CDA, but the orders in this regard could not be issued so far.