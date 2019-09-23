UrduPoint.com
Capital Development Authority's (CDA) Removes Encroachments From Kurri Road

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 03:20 PM

Capital Development Authority's (CDA) actions against illegal constructions and encroachments on state land as well as unauthorized installations on pathways and operations against violators of building by-laws remained continue during weekly offs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority's (CDA) actions against illegal constructions and encroachments on state land as well as unauthorized installations on pathways and operations against violators of building by-laws remained continue during weekly offs.

In this connection, during an operation conducted by the Enforcement teams at Kuri Road, illegally constructed 17 cattle sheds, 12 rooms, four depots of sand / crush and two points of fruit / vegetable were demolished and several kanal state land was got vacated from the encroachers.

Similarly, during the operations conducted in sector F-11/3, F-11/4, G-9/4, G-9/3 and G-11/3 dozens of illegally installed barriers, affecting the pedestrian movement were demolished.

During other operations, 03 fences, 01 bathroom and 03 boundary walls were demolished in Rawal Town while one (01) kiosk and fruit and vegetables stalls were removed from G-11/3.

In the meanwhile, Building Control Section-I (BCS-I) has also expedited its action against violators of building by-laws. In this connection, staff of BCS with the assistance of ICT administration, Enforcement Directorate and other concerned formations conducting action where building by-laws have been violated. During an action taken in G-10/4, building on plot no. 02 Bazaar No.7 was sealed on account of non conforming use. The trade of plot as per allotment is single storey restaurant whereas at site the plot was unlawfully divided into 4 shops. In this regard, initially notices were served but the non-conforming use was not abolished within given time frame. After expiry of deadline, the building has been sealed by the authority on Friday.

Furthermore, plot No. 140 and 141, sector I-9/3 were sealed as the same were cancelled by the Authority.

