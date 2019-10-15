Capital Development Authority's (CDA) ensuring implementation of building by-laws all over the city and actions were being taken against unauthorized constructions and encroachments not only in the sectorial area of the city but also in the housing societies falling in the limit of Capital city

In continuation with ongoing drive against unauthorized construction, Building Control Section-II of the authority conducted an operation in Multipurpose Cooperative Housing Society B-17 and sealed several premises on account on account of violations of ICT building and Zoning Regulations 2005 .

The operation was participated by the staff of Building Control Section �II, Enforcement Directorate, Islamabad Capital Administration and Islamabad Police.

During the action taken on Tuesday, 19 illegal / un-authorized commercial premises in MPCHS B-17 including Aimal Tower Block �B, Idrees Tower Block �B, B �Square, Dream oaks, Majestic Mall, Multi Square, Paris Height 9, Sapphire Heights, four (04) plazas constructed on plot 06, 18-C1,18-C2 and 26-C plot of markaz respectively, Multi Lake Tower, Plot 10 Amal Arcade, Melow Mall, Plot 11 Block B Markaz,Plot 01 Reliance Arcade A-Block, and plot 15 of the Markaz.

Action against illegal construction and other violations will remain continue for ensuring implementation of ICT building and Zoning Regulations 2005.