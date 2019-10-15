UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capital Development Authority's (CDA) Seals 19 Illegal Buildings At B-17

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 03:14 PM

Capital Development Authority's (CDA) seals 19 illegal buildings at B-17

Capital Development Authority's (CDA) ensuring implementation of building by-laws all over the city and actions were being taken against unauthorized constructions and encroachments not only in the sectorial area of the city but also in the housing societies falling in the limit of Capital city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority's (CDA) ensuring implementation of building by-laws all over the city and actions were being taken against unauthorized constructions and encroachments not only in the sectorial area of the city but also in the housing societies falling in the limit of Capital city.

In continuation with ongoing drive against unauthorized construction, Building Control Section-II of the authority conducted an operation in Multipurpose Cooperative Housing Society B-17 and sealed several premises on account on account of violations of ICT building and Zoning Regulations 2005 .

The operation was participated by the staff of Building Control Section �II, Enforcement Directorate, Islamabad Capital Administration and Islamabad Police.

During the action taken on Tuesday, 19 illegal / un-authorized commercial premises in MPCHS B-17 including Aimal Tower Block �B, Idrees Tower Block �B, B �Square, Dream oaks, Majestic Mall, Multi Square, Paris Height 9, Sapphire Heights, four (04) plazas constructed on plot 06, 18-C1,18-C2 and 26-C plot of markaz respectively, Multi Lake Tower, Plot 10 Amal Arcade, Melow Mall, Plot 11 Block B Markaz,Plot 01 Reliance Arcade A-Block, and plot 15 of the Markaz.

Action against illegal construction and other violations will remain continue for ensuring implementation of ICT building and Zoning Regulations 2005.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Paris Capital Development Authority All Housing

Recent Stories

Bulgaria's Borissov Demands National Football Unio ..

44 seconds ago

Pakistan rejects Indian Defence Minister’s remar ..

9 minutes ago

Sindh Police played vital role in restoration of p ..

48 seconds ago

Chief of Staff Oman's Armed Forces meets Gen Bajwa ..

49 seconds ago

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 1 ..

51 seconds ago

Sales of motorbikes, three wheelers decline over 1 ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.