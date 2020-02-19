UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capital Development Authority's Corrupt Officer Appointment Matter Now Landed Into Labour Court

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 08:46 PM

Capital Development Authority's corrupt officer appointment matter now landed into labour court

Capital Development Authority (CDA) corrupt officers' appointment matter now landed into the labour court soon after Chairman CDA took notice of this alarming matter

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th February, 2020) Capital Development Authority (CDA) corrupt officers' appointment matter now landed into the labour court soon after Chairman CDA took notice of this alarming matter.

The officer Mirza Saeed challenged the order of Chairman in labour court and also got stay-order.The inner sources have revealed that Mirza Saeed a grade-9 land record officer of Punjab Revenue department who once expelled from CDA had been allegedly reappointed in CDA Land HRD department against the clear directions of apex court and Islamabad High Court.Sources stated that Mirza Saeed appointment has immediately canceled after matter come into the notice of authority chairman.

However, Mirza Saeed has challenged the orders of chairman in Labour court and also got stay order.Sources further revealed that Mirza Saeed has been appointed in land department on February 17; however his appointment order reversed before he takes charge.

On the other hand Chairman directed CDA law department immediately submit detail in Labour court so that stay order could be canceled. It was worth mentioned here that Mirza Saeed Akhtar, was allegedly involved in corrupt practices such as illegal allotment of plots in Sector C-16.He has appeared before the FIA in an inquiry against him.

Akhtar was deputed in his parent department on a Supreme Court order. Later, Islamabad High Court had also ordered Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz and member Admin Yasir Pirzada to depute him back in his own department.However, just two years after the court orders, he has been brought to CDA revenue department on another court order.The FIA has registered a case against Akhtar for his involvement in corruption and corrupt practices.

The case is still underway in the court and Akhtar is on bail. Moreover, the objections raised from Auditor General of Pakistan were still unaddressed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Islamabad Supreme Court Punjab Federal Investigation Agency February Islamabad High Court Capital Development Authority From Court Labour

Recent Stories

UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment rev ..

21 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Speaker of Kyrgyz Parl ..

36 minutes ago

Civil Services trainee officers call on Mayor Kara ..

4 minutes ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Wednesday 19 Feb 2020

4 minutes ago

Encroachment on KCR land to be removed within 30 d ..

5 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Kyrgyz Parliament discuss ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.