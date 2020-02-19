Capital Development Authority (CDA) corrupt officers' appointment matter now landed into the labour court soon after Chairman CDA took notice of this alarming matter

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th February, 2020) Capital Development Authority (CDA) corrupt officers' appointment matter now landed into the labour court soon after Chairman CDA took notice of this alarming matter.

The officer Mirza Saeed challenged the order of Chairman in labour court and also got stay-order.The inner sources have revealed that Mirza Saeed a grade-9 land record officer of Punjab Revenue department who once expelled from CDA had been allegedly reappointed in CDA Land HRD department against the clear directions of apex court and Islamabad High Court.Sources stated that Mirza Saeed appointment has immediately canceled after matter come into the notice of authority chairman.

However, Mirza Saeed has challenged the orders of chairman in Labour court and also got stay order.Sources further revealed that Mirza Saeed has been appointed in land department on February 17; however his appointment order reversed before he takes charge.

On the other hand Chairman directed CDA law department immediately submit detail in Labour court so that stay order could be canceled. It was worth mentioned here that Mirza Saeed Akhtar, was allegedly involved in corrupt practices such as illegal allotment of plots in Sector C-16.He has appeared before the FIA in an inquiry against him.

Akhtar was deputed in his parent department on a Supreme Court order. Later, Islamabad High Court had also ordered Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz and member Admin Yasir Pirzada to depute him back in his own department.However, just two years after the court orders, he has been brought to CDA revenue department on another court order.The FIA has registered a case against Akhtar for his involvement in corruption and corrupt practices.

The case is still underway in the court and Akhtar is on bail. Moreover, the objections raised from Auditor General of Pakistan were still unaddressed.